Chevron Left
Back to Get started with Mailchimp

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get started with Mailchimp by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this project-based course, you will get an introduction to the Mailchimp dashboard. You will learn to create landing pages and email campaigns on Mailchimp. You will learn to increase subscribers in the mailing list using a manual process, through CSV files, and through signup forms available on the landing pages. You will learn to integrate Mailchimp with third-party apps like Canva. You will also learn to use images from Pixabay and upload them to Mailchimp's dashboard...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder