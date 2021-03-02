Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Azure DevOps Boards by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
316 ratings
55 reviews

About the Course

In this guided project, you will create and setup an Azure DevOps project; add teams to your project; create, import, and manage work items; customize the project’s boards; and explore different views of your work items, and organize them into sprints. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

KB

Mar 1, 2021

A simple, easy to follow course for beginners who wish to know the basics of DevOps Boards. Excellently designed and taught

MS

Feb 2, 2022

Thanks for providing such type of courses. It would help my future. thank you so much again.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 58 Reviews for Getting Started with Azure DevOps Boards

By Koushik B K

Mar 2, 2021

By Ramachandra A V

Feb 14, 2021

It gives insight how to use Microsoft Azure and functionality in agile and teams

By Tushar M

Oct 2, 2020

Its just an overview for Azure boards, need more for devops like repos n all

By GUSTAVO A S S

Aug 14, 2021

Great course for who needs to start with Azure DevOps! We hope that soon has been added new contents based on too the CI/CD pipeline functionalities.

By Hemant K

Aug 2, 2021

More information regarding the DevOps, repos, Pipelines etc are desirable. But good content and training

By Monu S

Feb 3, 2022

By AZALLAL H

Dec 23, 2021

très bonne expérience merci COURSERA

By Shibiru B

Dec 12, 2021

certificate is not given for me but i completed course what is problem?

By Abdulrahman A A A

Apr 24, 2022

Much more than I expeMuch more than I expected.cted.

By MOHAMMAD M H

Dec 11, 2021

​I have learned basic azure. It has built my base.

By Iftikhar A

Apr 18, 2021

Very interactive session. Loved it, learnt a lot.

By Douw V

Dec 16, 2021

S​tep by step training making it easy to follow

By Maksim S

Apr 29, 2021

very easy for understanding and practice in use

By Kalyan A

Dec 22, 2021

A good course for the beginners to start with.

By Malika G

Aug 3, 2021

Brief overview for the DevOps Boards - precise

By adarsh p

Nov 8, 2021

Easy and To the Point Introduction to DevOps

By Denise T

Jan 1, 2022

The course uses a very hands on interface.

By soja n

Jul 2, 2021

Very easy to understand and resourceful

By Igor J

Nov 13, 2021

Very simple and clean for a beginner.

By Dhanya G

Apr 7, 2021

Very good Course for starting with .

By Md M I M

Oct 13, 2021

It was really good for beginners.

By muhammad a N

Aug 27, 2021

The course content was good

By P. S V

Jul 8, 2021

very useful course to study

By Alex N

Sep 22, 2021

Thanks it was awesome

By Pris A

Feb 16, 2021

I am happy! Excelent!

