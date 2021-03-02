KB
Mar 1, 2021
A simple, easy to follow course for beginners who wish to know the basics of DevOps Boards. Excellently designed and taught
MS
Feb 2, 2022
Thanks for providing such type of courses. It would help my future. thank you so much again.
By Koushik B K•
Mar 2, 2021
By Ramachandra A V•
Feb 14, 2021
It gives insight how to use Microsoft Azure and functionality in agile and teams
By Tushar M•
Oct 2, 2020
Its just an overview for Azure boards, need more for devops like repos n all
By GUSTAVO A S S•
Aug 14, 2021
Great course for who needs to start with Azure DevOps! We hope that soon has been added new contents based on too the CI/CD pipeline functionalities.
By Hemant K•
Aug 2, 2021
More information regarding the DevOps, repos, Pipelines etc are desirable. But good content and training
By Monu S•
Feb 3, 2022
By AZALLAL H•
Dec 23, 2021
très bonne expérience merci COURSERA
By Shibiru B•
Dec 12, 2021
certificate is not given for me but i completed course what is problem?
By Abdulrahman A A A•
Apr 24, 2022
Much more than I expeMuch more than I expected.cted.
By MOHAMMAD M H•
Dec 11, 2021
I have learned basic azure. It has built my base.
By Iftikhar A•
Apr 18, 2021
Very interactive session. Loved it, learnt a lot.
By Douw V•
Dec 16, 2021
Step by step training making it easy to follow
By Maksim S•
Apr 29, 2021
very easy for understanding and practice in use
By Kalyan A•
Dec 22, 2021
A good course for the beginners to start with.
By Malika G•
Aug 3, 2021
Brief overview for the DevOps Boards - precise
By adarsh p•
Nov 8, 2021
Easy and To the Point Introduction to DevOps
By Denise T•
Jan 1, 2022
The course uses a very hands on interface.
By soja n•
Jul 2, 2021
Very easy to understand and resourceful
By Igor J•
Nov 13, 2021
Very simple and clean for a beginner.
By Dhanya G•
Apr 7, 2021
Very good Course for starting with .
By Md M I M•
Oct 13, 2021
It was really good for beginners.
By muhammad a N•
Aug 27, 2021
The course content was good
By P. S V•
Jul 8, 2021
very useful course to study
By Alex N•
Sep 22, 2021
Thanks it was awesome
By Pris A•
Feb 16, 2021
I am happy! Excelent!