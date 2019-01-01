Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting started with Fiverr for Freelancers by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will learn how to create and develop your profile on the freelancer's platform called Fiverr. This platform allows you to generate additional income or even become the owner of your own company through the Internet. Various industries within the platform allow you to enter the wonderful digital world and offer your services. Fiverr was created in 2010 to allow content creators to develop their businesses online, and it is primarily a creative services platform. You can also view different freelancers to identify their niche and competition. With this project, you will be able to develop your profile; add your information, logo, or photograph; and you will be able to create a gig to start in the field. You will see various tracking options for this platform, and you will be able to add everything you know how to do on this website....