Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting started with ImageJ by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
At the end of this project, you will learn how to use download and get started with ImageJ and how to use the main commands of this software for image processing and analysis, among other scientific.
This guided project is for people interested in image analysis, such as determining the number or size of objects in an image, for scientific or personal reasons.
ImageJ is a free downloadable online software that offers a very wide variety of tools for image processing and can be particularly effective for scientific analysis.
After completing this project, you will have access to the ImageJ software, and you will be able to use the basic functions to analyze images and detect for example the number and size of objects in an image. ImageJ is simple, free software that provides all the tools you need to process and analyze all of your images. The software is very easy to use and offers a very impressive analysis capacity!...