MH
Mar 1, 2022
Coursera platform is the best platform for learning. They have a expert teacher for teaching. They way of teaching is a mind blowing, amazing. I want to connect with coursera for a long time periods.
KW
Oct 3, 2020
Was a great, short and simple course, covering all the basics of analytics of a website. Proper terms and slang were well explainer by the instructor. Overall, was a good course to start from.
By Indira S•
Jul 29, 2020
Only in the first part and already the video is outdated and does not match the updated google analytics dashboard that I am accessing through the cloud desktop.
By Scott H•
Nov 15, 2020
Five minutes in and I'm completely lost due to Google portal being completely different than the course tells me it should be. It's useless and I cannot find my way around.
By Ma. A T•
Oct 28, 2020
Kindly review the video set in Rhyme. We can't track what the instructor says because new users/account features are different from intructors demo account features.
By DRUVJYOTI L•
Sep 4, 2020
The course was very poorly structured. The instructor was very casual in her approach. I guess that's why Coursera is providing this course for free. There was minimal explanation of why we were doing something. I am really disappointed.
By MD. M R•
Jun 18, 2020
don' like this at all. most importantly Rhyme is a bad site for guidance project. it take huge time to load.
By Santosh K•
Oct 24, 2020
The video seems outdated.. the options on google analytics have changed.. Was not possible to follow instructions on split screens...
By Marielle H C•
Nov 5, 2020
This course is simple and is easy to understand. It's very good for beginners who want to know about google analytics. This course gives you an idea of how it works but we need to practice a little more to become proficient, and that's fine. We have to (if knowledge and skills are what we're after). :D
By Grace E•
Jul 22, 2021
This course is surprisingly great. I first didn't have interest in it but as time goes on, it become more fun. This course is really beneficial for people who earn money online through websites, apps, blogs etc.
By Krishna W•
Oct 4, 2020
By Carlos B•
Jun 2, 2020
I loved. The experience of being able to remotely configure the entire platform is a tremendous help in maintaining interest in the concepts provided.
By Alexander B•
Oct 1, 2020
It is very basics, like literary starting from 0 to 1 where 100 is a total expert. I did not expect so little. But I took this course as a part of strengthening my GA knowledge and therefore I wanted to start from scratch and it cost 8 euros :)
By Babar M•
Jan 6, 2022
You need to update this course with Google Analytics 4 properties and material.
By Anesia B•
Oct 10, 2021
This is just a the foundation of Google Analytics. I 've found this course interesting to learn and I'm planning to learn more on the next level soon as I have more time(I am currently enrolled at the other course. Hopefully, cross finger. Another learning achieved. Thanks a lot Coursera.
By Abdul A B•
Sep 26, 2020
Was a very comprehensive course and very informative as well, except for the interface where the cloud desktop was very small and not clear at all. If that could be fixed by creating two screens which could be switched, the guided project would be amazing
By Andrés E A J•
Feb 10, 2022
Un curso introductorio para las analíticas de Google, recomendado para las personas que no conocen sobre su uso, a donde es que se utilizan y su finalidad. Muy bien explicado para ser como una introducción. Recomendado para los recién iniciados.-
By Mustafa A•
Jan 30, 2021
By Moien U H•
Mar 2, 2022
By ashton t•
Sep 16, 2020
A very basic overview that is straightforward and easy to understand and can be accomplished quickly to get a start for your web analytics.
By Yogi H C•
Sep 9, 2020
The instructor has done a really great job of guiding me. I personally thank her and especially coursera for this opportunity
By Rimoshan F•
May 27, 2021
This course is really helped me to have an overview of Google Analytics. Thank you, Coursera for hosting this. Best wishes!
By Balminder S D•
Mar 4, 2021
This course is a good introduction to Google Analytics. Provides a general overview, without going into too many details.
By Aditya S•
Dec 21, 2021
It is really helpful and knowledgeable for those who want to learn new things and skills in the field of Data Analytics.
By Himanshu S•
Mar 9, 2021
Very good introductory course. Ms. Carma does a great job at explaining the overall concept and use of google analytics.
By Benjamin M•
Aug 14, 2020
Good course to understand the functionality and usage of Google Analytics for both personal and business purposes.
By Saud A•
Sep 29, 2020
After this course, I am planning to learn more about Google Analytics and get its certificate from Google.