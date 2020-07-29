Chevron Left
Back to Getting Started in Google Analytics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started in Google Analytics by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
1,171 ratings
231 reviews

About the Course

In this project, you will learn how to connect your website to Google Analytics. You will be able to use Google Analytics to understand how your website is performing. You will become familiar with the Google Analytics interface and the standard reports to better understand your website audience. You will learn how to interpret this data to improve your website performance and effectiveness. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

MH

Mar 1, 2022

Coursera platform is the best platform for learning. They have a expert teacher for teaching. They way of teaching is a mind blowing, amazing. I want to connect with coursera for a long time periods.

KW

Oct 3, 2020

Was a great, short and simple course, covering all the basics of analytics of a website. Proper terms and slang were well explainer by the instructor. Overall, was a good course to start from.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 239 Reviews for Getting Started in Google Analytics

By Indira S

Jul 29, 2020

Only in the first part and already the video is outdated and does not match the updated google analytics dashboard that I am accessing through the cloud desktop.

By Scott H

Nov 15, 2020

Five minutes in and I'm completely lost due to Google portal being completely different than the course tells me it should be. It's useless and I cannot find my way around.

By Ma. A T

Oct 28, 2020

Kindly review the video set in Rhyme. We can't track what the instructor says because new users/account features are different from intructors demo account features.

By DRUVJYOTI L

Sep 4, 2020

The course was very poorly structured. The instructor was very casual in her approach. I guess that's why Coursera is providing this course for free. There was minimal explanation of why we were doing something. I am really disappointed.

By MD. M R

Jun 18, 2020

don' like this at all. most importantly Rhyme is a bad site for guidance project. it take huge time to load.

By Santosh K

Oct 24, 2020

The video seems outdated.. the options on google analytics have changed.. Was not possible to follow instructions on split screens...

By Marielle H C

Nov 5, 2020

This course is simple and is easy to understand. It's very good for beginners who want to know about google analytics. This course gives you an idea of how it works but we need to practice a little more to become proficient, and that's fine. We have to (if knowledge and skills are what we're after). :D

By Grace E

Jul 22, 2021

This course is surprisingly great. I first didn't have interest in it but as time goes on, it become more fun. This course is really beneficial for people who earn money online through websites, apps, blogs etc.

By Krishna W

Oct 4, 2020

Was a great, short and simple course, covering all the basics of analytics of a website. Proper terms and slang were well explainer by the instructor. Overall, was a good course to start from.

By Carlos B

Jun 2, 2020

I loved. The experience of being able to remotely configure the entire platform is a tremendous help in maintaining interest in the concepts provided.

By Alexander B

Oct 1, 2020

It is very basics, like literary starting from 0 to 1 where 100 is a total expert. I did not expect so little. But I took this course as a part of strengthening my GA knowledge and therefore I wanted to start from scratch and it cost 8 euros :)

By Babar M

Jan 6, 2022

You need to update this course with Google Analytics 4 properties and material.

By Anesia B

Oct 10, 2021

This is just a the foundation of Google Analytics. I 've found this course interesting to learn and I'm planning to learn more on the next level soon as I have more time(I am currently enrolled at the other course. Hopefully, cross finger. Another learning achieved. Thanks a lot Coursera.

By Abdul A B

Sep 26, 2020

Was a very comprehensive course and very informative as well, except for the interface where the cloud desktop was very small and not clear at all. If that could be fixed by creating two screens which could be switched, the guided project would be amazing

By Andrés E A J

Feb 10, 2022

Un curso introductorio para las analíticas de Google, recomendado para las personas que no conocen sobre su uso, a donde es que se utilizan y su finalidad. Muy bien explicado para ser como una introducción. Recomendado para los recién iniciados.-

By Mustafa A

Jan 30, 2021

Make Social Media pages Like FaceBook , Instagram , Twitter that we invite more Friends for like ur page and Grow Up. 👍👍👍❤️💙💛🌸🌸🌺🌺💜💖🌹🍃💞💝🌱🌷💐💕🌿🌱💓

YouTube : https://bit.ly/2PBEung

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/MyTv786

By Moien U H

Mar 2, 2022

Coursera platform is the best platform for learning. They have a expert teacher for teaching. They way of teaching is a mind blowing, amazing. I want to connect with coursera for a long time periods.

By ashton t

Sep 16, 2020

A very basic overview that is straightforward and easy to understand and can be accomplished quickly to get a start for your web analytics.

By Yogi H C

Sep 9, 2020

The instructor has done a really great job of guiding me. I personally thank her and especially coursera for this opportunity

By Rimoshan F

May 27, 2021

T​his course is really helped me to have an overview of Google Analytics. Thank you, Coursera for hosting this. Best wishes!

By Balminder S D

Mar 4, 2021

This course is a good introduction to Google Analytics. Provides a general overview, without going into too many details.

By Aditya S

Dec 21, 2021

It is really helpful and knowledgeable for those who want to learn new things and skills in the field of Data Analytics.

By Himanshu S

Mar 9, 2021

Very good introductory course. Ms. Carma does a great job at explaining the overall concept and use of google analytics.

By Benjamin M

Aug 14, 2020

Good course to understand the functionality and usage of Google Analytics for both personal and business purposes.

By Saud A

Sep 29, 2020

After this course, I am planning to learn more about Google Analytics and get its certificate from Google.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder