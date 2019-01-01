Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started in Microsoft SharePoint by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
During this introductory session of Microsoft SharePoint, learners will understand that SharePoint is a platform best utilized in a business environment. As the administrator for your Microsoft SharePoint account, you will learn how to create a unique team site and add the appropriate members within your organization. The site has many features and capabilities, which will be discussed as the layout is reviewed. Project sharing and creation in real time is one of Sharepoint’s major advantages, as well as, displaying the most up-to-date news. By the completion of this project, you will have the knowledge to create a site fine-tuned to you and your team needs, and understand how to store, add, and edit any documents related to your teams current projects....