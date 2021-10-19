By David L D•
Oct 19, 2021
Genila
By Shaikha M A S•
Nov 4, 2021
nice
By Brenda K L•
Nov 24, 2021
Nice introduction to Microsoft 360. I feel there should be a little more Indepth training.
By Celestine D•
Nov 14, 2021
I'm finding it difficult to follow and it's asking about payments so I'm not sure if I'm in the right location. Unable to follow the instructor going a little too fast. I uploaded the material but not sure where to find it. Not on the desk top.
By Pedro S T•
Dec 22, 2021
muy buen curso felicidades
By Shruti S S•
Apr 26, 2022
its really nice experience
By Mohamed E E•
Mar 10, 2022
Good