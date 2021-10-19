Chevron Left
Back to Getting started with Microsoft Office 365

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting started with Microsoft Office 365 by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
52 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create a free account on Microsoft 365 and you will get access to the entire Microsoft Office 365 and all its online applications. Your new skills will help you manage your tasks, share content from Office 365 with friends, teammates, coworkers, and even outside organizations....
Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Getting started with Microsoft Office 365

By David L D

Oct 19, 2021

Genila

By Shaikha M A S

Nov 4, 2021

nice

By Brenda K L

Nov 24, 2021

Nice introduction to Microsoft 360. I feel there should be a little more Indepth training.

By Celestine D

Nov 14, 2021

I'm finding it difficult to follow and it's asking about payments so I'm not sure if I'm in the right location. Unable to follow the instructor going a little too fast. I uploaded the material but not sure where to find it. Not on the desk top.

By Pedro S T

Dec 22, 2021

muy buen curso felicidades

By Shruti S S

Apr 26, 2022

its really nice experience

By Mohamed E E

Mar 10, 2022

Good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder