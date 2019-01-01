Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Microsoft OneDrive by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will learn how to use the basic functions of Microsoft OneDrive using a free version of Microsoft OneDrive.
OneDrive is a file and document storage offering from Microsoft that allows the user to access their saved documents from any internet accessible device. OneDrive also allows sharing with other users through different levels of access including read only and edit modes.
OneDrive allows automatic saving of files so that you never lose your progress and has version control which will allow you to look back at the history of the work you have done on a particular document.
Whether it is for work or home, you will learn how to manage your documents and files in OneDrive to accomplish your file management goals. You will learn how and why to use OneDrive as well as the most important features in the free version of the software....