Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Microsoft OneNote by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create a free account on Microsoft 365, you will get access to Microsoft OneNote, you will create a notebook with sections and pages, you will add content like text, pictures, videos, links, download add-ins, and will even explore Accessibility and translation tools. Your new skills will help you efficiently keep notes all in one place and share them with others....
By Pat H
•
Mar 30, 2022
Too fast and I couldn't get back to the split screen after loading the right click mouse options. Really poor experience.