Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Microsoft OneNote by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
14 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create a free account on Microsoft 365, you will get access to Microsoft OneNote, you will create a notebook with sections and pages, you will add content like text, pictures, videos, links, download add-ins, and will even explore Accessibility and translation tools. Your new skills will help you efficiently keep notes all in one place and share them with others....
By Pat H

Mar 30, 2022

Too fast and I couldn't get back to the split screen after loading the right click mouse options. Really poor experience.

