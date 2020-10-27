Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn everything you need to know to get started with RStudio IDE, including how to install RStudio onto your Windows, MAC or Linux machine, how to use RStudio Cloud, a lightweight, cloud-based version of RStudio, how to start creating R projects, install and load R packages, as well as display interactive maps, graphs and tables with 1 line of code. This course is perfect if you want to start learning R programming with RStudio: the Premiere IDE for R Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

MC

Oct 26, 2020

If you are interested in R programming and just getting started but want a glimpse of what you can do using this language, try this guided project.

CL

Jan 26, 2022

Very easy to understand. A great introduction to Rstudio.

By Thaleia G

Feb 21, 2021

The instructor is great, patient and very detailed in his directions. Overall it gives you an overview of what you RStudio can do with your data. WHat to expect, working on that software. However, you are not mastering the how-to . I'd expect more excercises and a bit of a more elaborate explanation when it comes to implement and test RStudio functions ( namely, data,leaflet, addTiles, setView etc).

It's good to get an insight of what you can do but you don't really learn how to do it, in dept.

By JOGAR B T

Feb 16, 2021

Great course! Easy to understand lessons:-)

By Sonal N

Oct 4, 2021

Great for anyone who wants to learn from scratch

By Christina E

Mar 13, 2021

Instructor very good

By Octavio D H

Mar 6, 2021

EXcellent

