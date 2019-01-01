Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Facebook Pixel by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1 hour long project, you will create a Facebook Pixel, learn various integration methods, create a custom audience using Facebook Pixel and then learn about creating Facebook ads using the Facebook Pixel. You will also learn about the application of Pixel in Facebook marketing, especially in Retargeting. We will explore manual & partner integrations in detail. I will also show you a demo on how to integrate Pixel with Wix. In the final tasks, we will create a custom audience & Facebook ads using Pixel. In this project, you will learn everything you need to know in order to get started with Facebook Pixel. By the end of this project, you will be confident in working with Facebook Pixel....