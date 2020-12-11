RA
Feb 4, 2021
Very good, in depth and concise tutorial covering the basics that everyone should know and understand before engaging with Linux Terminal. Thank you!
MM
Oct 31, 2020
This course introduce you to basics of Linux. Yup it's good course for one with no prior Linux experience.\n\nBasic level course
By Charles G•
Dec 10, 2020
I was surprised that I was able to actually learn, do and memorize commands with this course. Have taken a few but they were always all over the place and assumed you had some previous knowledge. This instructor did not make that assumption and taught from the ground up. I'm an IT Manager been in IT for over 20 years but Linux I've never had to deal with first hand. Want to expand my knowledge on the software side as I've always been more of hardware infrastructure install, configure and support side of IT. This was a great intro class. I was able to take the quiz and get a 90% on first try and not having to use notes. I really learned and retained with this course. Thanks again!!!
By Douglas H•
Oct 22, 2020
Good intro to the Linux command line and a few of the major Linux commands. I really like the format of the split-screen and being able to follow with the instructor. This instructor has a very good teaching style, and provide enough explanation of the concepts, while moving along at a reasonable pace. I also like the easy win of the Coursera Project Network Concept I wish there were more!
By Roberto A•
Feb 5, 2021
By 1DS19EE406_Mallikarjunaiah K•
Nov 1, 2020
This course introduce you to basics of Linux. Yup it's good course for one with no prior Linux experience.
Basic level course
By Jose T•
Feb 20, 2022
excellent lab, ideal to start. I really liked being able to work on the activity without previously install any software
By Bashar_Eng s•
Apr 19, 2021
I tried other courses and other instructors, but this one is really good with just sufficient explanation. I loved it.
By Leopoldo B L J•
Nov 22, 2020
this one is much better to the one that I had earlier Command Line still i learn much from here. Wakanda Forever.
By FLAVIO R L A•
May 20, 2022
Liked it a lot! Probably now that it is like a revewing of one my classes for IT Support. Liked it a lot!
By Ronald L•
Nov 20, 2020
I am so overwhelm because I got to finish it with certification. Thank you for this opportunity!
By Pranav P Y•
Dec 22, 2021
One of the best beginner level guided course for Linux Terminal.
By Yonathan T G•
Oct 19, 2020
It really was a wonderful guided project. I really enjoyed.
By Sundaram D•
Nov 8, 2020
very good for basic Linux CLI understanding :D
By Zati A M•
Oct 19, 2020
Overall, the content is good for the starter.
By Vignesh S S•
May 13, 2021
It was a great beginning start for linux
By Gordon S•
Oct 27, 2020
Great for beginner like myself
By Amadou M I•
Oct 12, 2020
Good project for starter
By Czarina J R•
Oct 29, 2020
very informative
By Kris K•
Feb 12, 2021
Thank you
By Ian V•
Oct 17, 2020
Perfect
By MIHIR A•
Dec 15, 2021
Great.
By Humphrey G•
Oct 31, 2020
This course sets a good foundation into the Linux environment. then the live interaction with rhyme, is wonderful and a nice experience for one to have.
By Christopher P•
Feb 1, 2021
succint and a nice introduction excellent
By Moshiur R•
Mar 31, 2021
Quick Intro. Could have more content
By Amparo, R B J L•
Oct 29, 2020
Great Course for Linux beginners
By Sreelalitha V•
Nov 18, 2020
Thankyou