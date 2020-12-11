Chevron Left
Back to Getting Started with Linux Terminal

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Linux Terminal by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
109 ratings
27 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use simple commands to create and manipulate files and folders, perform multiple complex tasks using one simple command, use the superuser to perform high privilege operations....

Top reviews

RA

Feb 4, 2021

Very good, in depth and concise tutorial covering the basics that everyone should know and understand before engaging with Linux Terminal. Thank you!

MM

Oct 31, 2020

This course introduce you to basics of Linux. Yup it's good course for one with no prior Linux experience.\n\nBasic level course

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 27 Reviews for Getting Started with Linux Terminal

By Charles G

Dec 10, 2020

I was surprised that I was able to actually learn, do and memorize commands with this course. Have taken a few but they were always all over the place and assumed you had some previous knowledge. This instructor did not make that assumption and taught from the ground up. I'm an IT Manager been in IT for over 20 years but Linux I've never had to deal with first hand. Want to expand my knowledge on the software side as I've always been more of hardware infrastructure install, configure and support side of IT. This was a great intro class. I was able to take the quiz and get a 90% on first try and not having to use notes. I really learned and retained with this course. Thanks again!!!

By Douglas H

Oct 22, 2020

Good intro to the Linux command line and a few of the major Linux commands. I really like the format of the split-screen and being able to follow with the instructor. This instructor has a very good teaching style, and provide enough explanation of the concepts, while moving along at a reasonable pace. I also like the easy win of the Coursera Project Network Concept I wish there were more!

By Roberto A

Feb 5, 2021

Very good, in depth and concise tutorial covering the basics that everyone should know and understand before engaging with Linux Terminal. Thank you!

By 1DS19EE406_Mallikarjunaiah K

Nov 1, 2020

This course introduce you to basics of Linux. Yup it's good course for one with no prior Linux experience.

Basic level course

By Jose T

Feb 20, 2022

excellent lab, ideal to start. I really liked being able to work on the activity without previously install any software

By Bashar_Eng s

Apr 19, 2021

I tried other courses and other instructors, but this one is really good with just sufficient explanation. I loved it.

By Leopoldo B L J

Nov 22, 2020

this one is much better to the one that I had earlier Command Line still i learn much from here. Wakanda Forever.

By FLAVIO R L A

May 20, 2022

Liked it a lot! Probably now that it is like a revewing of one my classes for IT Support. Liked it a lot!

By Ronald L

Nov 20, 2020

I am so overwhelm because I got to finish it with certification. Thank you for this opportunity!

By Pranav P Y

Dec 22, 2021

One of the best beginner level guided course for Linux Terminal.

By Yonathan T G

Oct 19, 2020

It really was a wonderful guided project. I really enjoyed.

By Sundaram D

Nov 8, 2020

very good for basic Linux CLI understanding :D

By Zati A M

Oct 19, 2020

Overall, the content is good for the starter.

By Vignesh S S

May 13, 2021

It was a great beginning start for linux

By Gordon S

Oct 27, 2020

Great for beginner like myself

By Amadou M I

Oct 12, 2020

Good project for starter

By Czarina J R

Oct 29, 2020

very informative

By Kris K

Feb 12, 2021

Thank you

By Ian V

Oct 17, 2020

Perfect

By MIHIR A

Dec 15, 2021

Great.

By Humphrey G

Oct 31, 2020

This course sets a good foundation into the Linux environment. then the live interaction with rhyme, is wonderful and a nice experience for one to have.

By Christopher P

Feb 1, 2021

succint and a nice introduction excellent

By Moshiur R

Mar 31, 2021

Quick Intro. Could have more content

By Amparo, R B J L

Oct 29, 2020

Great Course for Linux beginners

By Sreelalitha V

Nov 18, 2020

Thankyou

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder