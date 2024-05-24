In this course, you’ll access Mistral AI’s collection of open source and commercial models, including the Mixtral 8x7B model, and the latest Mixtral 8x22B. You’ll learn about selecting the right model for your use case, and get hands-on with features like effective prompting techniques, function calling, JSON mode, and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG).
Getting Started with Mistral
Taught in English
Project
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Explore Mistral’s three open source models, and three commercial models, which Mistral provides access to via web interface and API calls.
Utilize Mistral’s JSON mode to structure LLM responses, integrating them into larger software applications.
Employ Mistral’s API to execute Python functions for tasks like web searches, enhancing the LLM's ability to find relevant information.
Skills you'll practice
Details to know
May 2024
Project
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours
- Receive training from industry experts
- Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
How you'll learn
Hands-on, project-based learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks with step-by-step instructions.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a cloud environment.
Available only on desktop
This project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Algorithms? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
In Projects, you'll complete an activity or scenario by following a set of instructions in an interactive hands-on environment. Projects are completed in a real cloud environment and within real instances of various products as opposed to a simulation or demo environment.
By purchasing a Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Project including temporary access to any product required to complete the Project.
Even though Projects are technically available on mobile devices, we highly recommend that you complete Projects on a laptop or desktop only.