Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Pinterest by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will be able to set up an account on Pinterest, edit and customize your profile, identify Pinterest settings and some related options. Throughout this project, you will be able to search for pictures on a certain topic on different sites, add them to your thematic collections, edit your boards and customize them on Pinterest, as well as being able to subscribe to other users. You will also be able to react to pins and write comments.
This project is for beginners in creative industries (such as marketers, photographers and designers). Along the way, you will be able to apply pinterest tools and features as well as create boards and pins to use to display your talents and portfolio of work resulting in advancements in your career through more exposure and discovery.
Pinterest can help in your career as a resource to change careers, research organizations/ companies or discover freelance work. Besides supporting and assisting your career, your new skills will come in handy for inspiration and creative ideas in any topic of interest....