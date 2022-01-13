Learner Reviews & Feedback for Manage Your Versions with Git (Part II) by Coursera Project Network
This 1.5-hour project-based course is the second part of "Manage Your Versions with Git". In this course, you will learn about branching, merging and remote repositories. At the end of this class, you will be able to collaborate with other developers all over the world using Git.
No specific coding experience is required but completion of Part I of this course is strongly recommended. Basic software development experience would be highly beneficial....
By Gizem
Jan 13, 2022
very practical and explanotary with real world examples