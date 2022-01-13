Chevron Left
About the Course

This 1.5-hour project-based course is the second part of "Manage Your Versions with Git". In this course, you will learn about branching, merging and remote repositories. At the end of this class, you will be able to collaborate with other developers all over the world using Git. No specific coding experience is required but completion of Part I of this course is strongly recommended. Basic software development experience would be highly beneficial....
By Gizem

Jan 13, 2022

very practical and explanotary with real world examples

By Juan D B P

Nov 2, 2020

Very informative (Y)

By urmila b

Sep 24, 2021

helpful

