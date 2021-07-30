KA
Oct 31, 2020
Excellent way to learn fast. Thanks Rachel for sharing your knowledge and skills in making these Google Forms.
Jul 29, 2021
Easy to follow, basic Google forms creation and usage. Instructor has excellent, and easy accent to listen.
Jul 30, 2021
Nov 1, 2020
Nov 10, 2020
Thank you for this insightful module. I learned a lot. The instructor is excellent. :)
Sep 26, 2021
Excelente curso, herramienta digital para mejorar mi labor docente, felicitaciones!!!
Jul 13, 2021
Excellent Explanation of every contents. Really easy to understand and very useful
Feb 26, 2021
It was an incredible tutorial about how can we use google forms in different ways
Nov 19, 2020
Thank you so much. It will help make my assessment / evaluation with my learners.
Dec 18, 2021
Helps you to gain confidence once you've gone through the guided project.
Nov 1, 2020
Very short and interesting course. What I liked most its a Rhyme!
Oct 15, 2020
The instruction have a great job in discussing the topics.
Nov 20, 2021
Мне очень понравился курс! Я узнала много о Гугл Формах!
Oct 6, 2020
This was a well planned guided program. Really amazing.
Oct 19, 2020
very effective, and well understandable for beginners.
Oct 28, 2020
Everything was clear and easy to understand. Thanks!
Mar 4, 2022
AWESOME.....................................
Jan 16, 2022
Great knowledge Thanks for the information.
Dec 3, 2020
Very effective and useful course today.
Dec 5, 2021
this course has been very useful to me
Oct 21, 2020
great learning , simple and easy
Apr 4, 2021
A very and undestanding course
Oct 28, 2020
Very informative. Thank you :)
Nov 26, 2020
This is very helpful. Thanks.
Mar 1, 2021
I love answer to my coursera
Nov 24, 2020
Short, but very informative.
Mar 7, 2021
Short easy and guided