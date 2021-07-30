Chevron Left
4.8
stars
190 ratings
40 reviews

By the end of this project, you have used Google Forms to create several tools to use with your students and parents in order to ensure a successful school year. With volunteer sign-up forms, you can simplify your volunteer process within your classroom and across the school. Through exit tickets and assessments, you will be able to check your student’s understanding of the content taught that day or during a unit so that you can adjust instruction to address misunderstandings or gather summative assessment data for student reports. You will also create a course evaluation that you can use with students to improve your approach for future classes. There are endless opportunities to use Google Forms - let’s get started! *You will need a free Google account for this project....

By Naphatsorn D

Jul 30, 2021

Easy to follow, basic Google forms creation and usage. Instructor has excellent, and easy accent to listen.

By KARLA A

Nov 1, 2020

Excellent way to learn fast. Thanks Rachel for sharing your knowledge and skills in making these Google Forms.

By Joanna M B V

Nov 10, 2020

Thank you for this insightful module. I learned a lot. The instructor is excellent. :)

By Hernani L C

Sep 26, 2021

Excelente curso, herramienta digital para mejorar mi labor docente, felicitaciones!!!

By Mohamed I M L

Jul 13, 2021

Excellent Explanation of every contents. Really easy to understand and very useful

By Nancy C M M

Feb 26, 2021

It was an incredible tutorial about how can we use google forms in different ways

By Analyn B

Nov 19, 2020

Thank you so much. It will help make my assessment / evaluation with my learners.

By Aretha B

Dec 18, 2021

Helps you to gain confidence once you've gone through the guided project.

By Rano K

Nov 1, 2020

Very short and interesting course. What I liked most its a Rhyme!

By Nel S

Oct 15, 2020

The instruction have a great job in discussing the topics.

By Акку Т М

Nov 20, 2021

Мне очень понравился курс! Я узнала много о Гугл Формах!

By Roxanne G

Oct 6, 2020

This was a well planned guided program. Really amazing.

By Al-Imran C

Oct 19, 2020

very effective, and well understandable for beginners.

By Erl M

Oct 28, 2020

Everything was clear and easy to understand. Thanks!

By PIUS A O

Mar 4, 2022

AWESOME.....................................

By D B

Jan 16, 2022

Great knowledge Thanks for the information.

By Prasun S

Dec 3, 2020

Very effective and useful course today.

By EZEOGU U

Dec 5, 2021

this course has been very useful to me

By Bindu V S

Oct 21, 2020

great learning , simple and easy

By Mónica C

Apr 4, 2021

A very and undestanding course

By JOVILON S J

Oct 28, 2020

Very informative. Thank you :)

By ANTONETTE E E

Nov 26, 2020

This is very helpful. Thanks.

By DOMINIC C L

Mar 1, 2021

I love answer to my coursera

By Lincoln A

Nov 24, 2020

Short, but very informative.

By Tiaan M

Mar 7, 2021

Short easy and guided

