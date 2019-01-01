A Tour of Google Cloud Hands-on Labs
Learn about the labs platform, and identify key features of a lab environment, and learn how to access the Cloud Console with specific credentials.
Learn about Google Cloud projects, and identify common misconceptions about them. Learn about the API library, and examine its chief features.
Learn how to use the Google Cloud Navigation menu to identify types of Google Cloud services
Learn about primitive roles, and use the Cloud IAM service to inspect actions available to specific users.