A Tour of Google Cloud Hands-on Labs

In this Project, you will:

Learn about the labs platform, and identify key features of a lab environment, and learn how to access the Cloud Console with specific credentials.

Learn about Google Cloud projects, and identify common misconceptions about them. Learn about the API library, and examine its chief features.

Learn how to use the Google Cloud Navigation menu to identify types of Google Cloud services

Learn about primitive roles, and use the Cloud IAM service to inspect actions available to specific users.

This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this first hands-on lab you will access the Google Cloud Platform Console and use these basic Google Cloud features: Projects, Resources, IAM Users, Roles, Permissions, and APIs.

Skills you will develop

  • Cloud Platforms

  • Cloud Storage

  • Google Cloud Platform

Frequently Asked Questions

In Projects, you'll complete an activity or scenario by following a set of instructions in an interactive hands-on environment. Projects are completed in a real cloud environment and within real instances of various products as opposed to a simulation or demo environment.

By purchasing a Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Project including temporary access to any product required to complete the Project.

Even though Projects are technically available on mobile devices, we highly recommend that you complete Projects on a laptop or desktop only.

Yes, you can download and keep any of your created files from the Project. To do so, please make sure you save any files and work to your device before exiting the product environment.

Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Projects.

In rare instances, Projects may be taken down for maintenance or other reasons. If you are experiencing any issues, please contact us.

Auditing is not available for Projects.

At the top of the page, you can view the experience level recommended for this Project.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Project will be available in your browser.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

