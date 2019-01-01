Dialogflow CX: Enable IVR Features for your Voice Agent
Enable and configure IVR features
Add in NoMatch and NoInput handling scenarios to escalate to an Agent
Add in rich voice responses with SSML
Enable and configure IVR features
Add in NoMatch and NoInput handling scenarios to escalate to an Agent
Add in rich voice responses with SSML
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. Build a conversational agent that include IVR features that Dialogflow CX provides. Dialogflow CX provides a simple, visual bot building approach to virtual agent design. For a full voice experience, your Dialogflow CX Agent can be integrated with various conversational platforms, including telephony providers. In this lab, you'll explore these Interactive Voice Response (IVR) features as well as two additional features - conversation repair and Speech Synthesis Markup Language (SSML) - that help end users feel as though they're having a natural, interactive, and cooperative conversation. This lab will show you how to enable various IVR features, but you will only be able to test some of them with the Dialogflow CX Phone Gateway. Features like DTMF (Dual-Tone Multi-Frequency) and Barge-in (where the user can interrupt the bot) are not supported in Dialogflow Telephony and can only be tested with your telephony provider. In this lab you will continue building a conversational agent, exploring and adding the IVR features that Dialogflow CX provides.
Interactive Voice Response (IVR)
Speech Synthesis Markup Language
Virtual agent
dialogflow
Learn a new tool or skill in an interactive, hands-on environment
You'll gain access to software and tools in a cloud workspace - no download required
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
In Projects, you'll complete an activity or scenario by following a set of instructions in an interactive hands-on environment. Projects are completed in a real cloud environment and within real instances of various products as opposed to a simulation or demo environment.
By purchasing a Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Project including temporary access to any product required to complete the Project.
Even though Projects are technically available on mobile devices, we highly recommend that you complete Projects on a laptop or desktop only.
Yes, you can download and keep any of your created files from the Project. To do so, please make sure you save any files and work to your device before exiting the product environment.
Financial aid is not available for Projects.
In rare instances, Projects may be taken down for maintenance or other reasons. If you are experiencing any issues, please contact us.
Auditing is not available for Projects.
At the top of the page, you can view the experience level recommended for this Project.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Project will be available in your browser.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.