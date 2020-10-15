By Vinoj L•
Oct 15, 2020
Good for people who wish to learn new things. And guided course seems to be nice.
By Christina J B•
Dec 7, 2020
This was a easy course for me because I did this AWS Fundamentals Amazon Web Services and it was a new and learning experience from this course and I thanks Coursera.
By Ulysses D R•
Jul 15, 2021
Would like to do more courses like these please.
By Rohit P•
Dec 30, 2020
Thank you
By Binita M•
Feb 11, 2022
awesome
By Vinayaka K H B•
Aug 20, 2021
Good
By Lance A•
Jan 31, 2021
Learn to host static websites on s3 has never been taught easier. My only problem is that the AWS console used in the project is the old console so it differs from the current console and actions taken.
By Dimitris Z•
Dec 16, 2020
It was fast understanding und ease.
By KHALEV L•
Nov 2, 2020
Teacher is not very clear in words.
By Rochi E•
Nov 4, 2020
Good, but a little complex