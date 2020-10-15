Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hosting a Static Website (HTML/CSS/Javascript) in AWS S3 by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
40 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

In this one hour project, you will learn how to use Amazon Web Services S3 storage service for hosting a static website (HTML/CSS/Javascript). Many companies and individuals today need a website and most of those don't require complex databases or backends. Amazon Web Services provides a Simple Storage Service S3 Free Tier that can be also used to host a static website with no servers and no complexity. Many professionals don't know that it is possible to use AWS Simple Storage Service, S3, not only to store objects but also to host a completely static website made in HTML/CSS and Javascript and take advantage of all scalability and availability AWS offers. Once you're done with this project, you will be able to deploy a static website in any AWS region you want with just a few steps and without huge tech experience. Note: For this project, you will need an AWS account....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Hosting a Static Website (HTML/CSS/Javascript) in AWS S3

By Vinoj L

Oct 15, 2020

Good for people who wish to learn new things. And guided course seems to be nice.

By Christina J B

Dec 7, 2020

This was a easy course for me because I did this AWS Fundamentals Amazon Web Services and it was a new and learning experience from this course and I thanks Coursera.

By Ulysses D R

Jul 15, 2021

Would like to do more courses like these please.

By Rohit P

Dec 30, 2020

Thank you

By Binita M

Feb 11, 2022

awesome

By Vinayaka K H B

Aug 20, 2021

Good

By Lance A

Jan 31, 2021

Learn to host static websites on s3 has never been taught easier. My only problem is that the AWS console used in the project is the old console so it differs from the current console and actions taken.

By Dimitris Z

Dec 16, 2020

It was fast understanding und ease.

By KHALEV L

Nov 2, 2020

Teacher is not very clear in words.

By Rochi E

Nov 4, 2020

Good, but a little complex

