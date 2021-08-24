Chevron Left
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create different Social Media graphics using Canva. We will use the Canva platform to create social media graphics using built-in templates and also from the scratch. This course includes Canva introduction, exploration of Canva dashboard, you will learn to use different elements from Canva, creation of social media posts using built-in templates, and from the scratch. You will also learn how you can download free images from third-party sites like Pixabay. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By PANKAJ S

Aug 24, 2021

It is a very good tool providing course for graphics and templates designing. All possible editing you imagine will done here. Love this Canva platform.​

By Fatima A

Sep 15, 2021

​i love it

