Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Integrate Apps into Hootsuite Dashboard by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project, you will learn to use the Hootsuite Platform, you will explore the Hootsuite dashboard, and learn to integrate free apps into your Hootsuite dashboard to work them all together. You will learn to integrate Google Drive, Pixx.io, and Weather stream apps within the Hootsuite. You will learn to attach media and various format files from third-party apps to your social media post. You will also learn to schedule posts on a specific date and time....