Chevron Left
Back to How to Integrate Apps into Hootsuite Dashboard

Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to Integrate Apps into Hootsuite Dashboard by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this project, you will learn to use the Hootsuite Platform, you will explore the Hootsuite dashboard, and learn to integrate free apps into your Hootsuite dashboard to work them all together. You will learn to integrate Google Drive, Pixx.io, and Weather stream apps within the Hootsuite. You will learn to attach media and various format files from third-party apps to your social media post. You will also learn to schedule posts on a specific date and time....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder