Learner Reviews & Feedback for How to use roadmaps in Jira by Coursera Project Network

4.9
stars
10 ratings
1 reviews

In this 1.5 hour guided project you will learn to use basic roadmaps in Jira, creating epics and issues, planning and visualizing timelines and assignments, editing progress and dependencies, adding labels and finally exporting and sharing the roadmap with project team mates and stakeholders....

By Delva D C

Mar 20, 2022

Well explained! And I will try to find more courses from this teacher! Cheers~!

