In this 1.5 hour guided project you will learn to use basic roadmaps in Jira, creating epics and issues, planning and visualizing timelines and assignments, editing progress and dependencies, adding labels and finally exporting and sharing the roadmap with project team mates and stakeholders....
By Delva D C
Mar 20, 2022
Well explained! And I will try to find more courses from this teacher! Cheers~!