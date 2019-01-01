Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will learn how to use conditional and custom formatting in an Excel Spreadsheet by using a free version of Microsoft Office Excel. Excel is a spreadsheet that is similar in layout as accounting spreadsheets. It consists of individual cells that can be used to build functions, formulas, tables, and graphs that easily organize and analyze large amounts of information and data. Conditional formatting is a convenient tool for data analysis and visual representation of results. Knowing how to use this tool will save you a lot of time and effort. A fleet glance at the document will be enough to obtain the necessary information....
