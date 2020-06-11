CB
Dec 8, 2020
This course was very interested because of Images and links in HTML and it is not hard to learn and I had learn a lot from these video and it is a great course and thank you Coursera.
OM
Jul 25, 2020
Thank You So Much, It's an internally Impressive way of the Interacutal learning process I have gone trow. Regards, Ossama Mehmood (SAM)
By BANGARU S S V•
Jun 11, 2020
Awesome i enjoyed a lot.. it is very useful for a beginner..1000%%
By Mark J•
Oct 27, 2020
This was a very good introductory course, though some basic knowledge of HTML (which can be picked up from other courses) might be required before attempting. The instructions were easy to follow and I didn't have too many unanswered questions when I was finished. There were a few times where an unfamiliar term was mentioned, but most of those were explained later in the course. I would take another course from this instructor.
By Muntasir H S•
Aug 8, 2020
very nice course to me and i have to learn more things about image and links in html that can be help me to explore a new platform even my country and all of the world.thank you very much for this course.
By Christina J B•
Dec 8, 2020
By Ossama M•
Jul 26, 2020
By S.VENKATASUBRAMANIAN•
Jun 29, 2020
It was a wonderful experience for beginners. It was too crisp and short to grasp. She was an awesome teacher.
By Dipika P•
Jul 14, 2020
It was amazing to learn a very helpful information about image and links in html thank you for your team
By Mary A C•
Dec 20, 2020
Very helpful and easy to understand even as a novice. Thank you very much and God bless^_^
By hadi k•
Oct 29, 2020
Towards a further development in the field of web and HTML, in particular
By srushti b•
Sep 25, 2020
It is a easy task to complete..but we are in need of more concentration
By Elisha D•
Oct 8, 2020
It's wonderful to learn new things by not having to go out. Thank you
By Mirza A•
Jul 12, 2020
nice course but my cloud desktop wasn't working at some point of time
By Prithviraj S P•
Jun 27, 2020
this course was too easy to understand as I'm beginner for HTML
By Ulysses D R•
Jul 7, 2021
Loved this course. Please continue to make courses like these.
By Mr. S S S•
Jul 10, 2020
A very good guided project with a lots of hands-on.
Thank You!
By Luthfi F I•
Oct 2, 2020
This course is good for those who want to study basic HTML.
By Naing T•
Aug 30, 2020
It's a great experience studying Links and Images in HTML
By Victor A•
Jul 24, 2020
Buen curso para conocer lo básico de las tags: img y a
By Brae•
Jul 9, 2020
The course was very useful I really enjoyed it.
By Jay K S•
Jul 18, 2020
Good to complete in a very short span of time.
By Mamura X•
Sep 13, 2020
MENGA BU CORUSERA LOYHASI JUDA YOQDI.
By Kazi H R•
Jul 15, 2020
don't know anything about the course
By Suleman Q•
Aug 10, 2020
It is a great course for beginners.
By Purnachandra P N•
Aug 12, 2020
This was an amazing experience.
By Hammad Y•
Jun 18, 2020
Excellent Teacher ,learn more