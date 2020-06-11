Chevron Left
In this project, you will write the HTML code to incorporate images and links into a web page. You will use a text editor called Notepad++ to write your code, and the Chrome browser to display the resulting web page. Since a website is often called upon to attract attention, images are an important part of the both the content and the layout of a web page. Knowing how to incorporate the image is just a part of the picture. There are also design and legal issues that come into play. Also critical to a website’s success is the ability to link from page to page or section to section. By then end of the course, you will have created a web page that includes an image and links—and even put them together to make an image link. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By BANGARU S S V

Jun 11, 2020

Awesome i enjoyed a lot.. it is very useful for a beginner..1000%%

By Mark J

Oct 27, 2020

This was a very good introductory course, though some basic knowledge of HTML (which can be picked up from other courses) might be required before attempting. The instructions were easy to follow and I didn't have too many unanswered questions when I was finished. There were a few times where an unfamiliar term was mentioned, but most of those were explained later in the course. I would take another course from this instructor.

By Muntasir H S

Aug 8, 2020

very nice course to me and i have to learn more things about image and links in html that can be help me to explore a new platform even my country and all of the world.thank you very much for this course.

By Christina J B

Dec 8, 2020

This course was very interested because of Images and links in HTML and it is not hard to learn and I had learn a lot from these video and it is a great course and thank you Coursera.

By Ossama M

Jul 26, 2020

Thank You So Much, It's an internally Impressive way of the Interacutal learning process I have gone trow. Regards, Ossama Mehmood (SAM)

By S.VENKATASUBRAMANIAN

Jun 29, 2020

It was a wonderful experience for beginners. It was too crisp and short to grasp. She was an awesome teacher.

By Dipika P

Jul 14, 2020

It was amazing to learn a very helpful information about image and links in html thank you for your team

By Mary A C

Dec 20, 2020

Very helpful and easy to understand even as a novice. Thank you very much and God bless^_^

By hadi k

Oct 29, 2020

Towards a further development in the field of web and HTML, in particular

By srushti b

Sep 25, 2020

It is a easy task to complete..but we are in need of more concentration

By Elisha D

Oct 8, 2020

It's wonderful to learn new things by not having to go out. Thank you

By Mirza A

Jul 12, 2020

nice course but my cloud desktop wasn't working at some point of time

By Prithviraj S P

Jun 27, 2020

this course was too easy to understand as I'm beginner for HTML

By Ulysses D R

Jul 7, 2021

Loved this course. Please continue to make courses like these.

By Mr. S S S

Jul 10, 2020

A very good guided project with a lots of hands-on.

Thank You!

By Luthfi F I

Oct 2, 2020

This course is good for those who want to study basic HTML.

By Naing T

Aug 30, 2020

It's a great experience studying Links and Images in HTML

By Victor A

Jul 24, 2020

Buen curso para conocer lo básico de las tags: img y a

By Brae

Jul 9, 2020

The course was very useful I really enjoyed it.

By Jay K S

Jul 18, 2020

Good to complete in a very short span of time.

By Mamura X

Sep 13, 2020

MENGA BU CORUSERA LOYHASI JUDA YOQDI.

By Kazi H R

Jul 15, 2020

don't know anything about the course

By Suleman Q

Aug 10, 2020

It is a great course for beginners.

By Purnachandra P N

Aug 12, 2020

This was an amazing experience.

By Hammad Y

Jun 18, 2020

Excellent Teacher ,learn more

