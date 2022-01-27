Learner Reviews & Feedback for Improve your productivity and performance with Canva by Coursera Project Network
4.7
stars
17 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will create printables that you can use to structure your day, improve your productivity and enhance your performance.
You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral. Creating high quality teaching printables is the perfect way to offer digital products to your students, blog readers or clients to market your business and grow it.
This project will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
By Fazal Y S
•
Jan 26, 2022
This course improve my productivity and performance