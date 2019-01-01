Instructional Planning with Genially
Learn more about Genially as a teaching and learning tool
Use Genially to plan and organize instruction
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Genially is “the tool that brings content to life.” Genially allows you to map out a learning journey for your students using high interest images and interactive tools. But did you know that Genially is also a wonderful tool for organizing your lessons and units. With Genially, you can plan and organize your units in one central place, simplifying your planning process with templates created with teachers in mind! Throughout this project, we will work together to build your confidence using Genially so that you can not only use it as an instructional planning tool, but also as a tool for students to share information they have learned with their classmates. *You will need a free genial.ly account for this project.
teacher's toolkit
Lesson Plan
classroom tools
elementary teaching
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of Genially.
Use the templates gallery.
Create a weekly lesson planner.
Create a course guide.
Add interactive elements to your course guide.
Share your resources with students and parents.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
