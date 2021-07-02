Learner Reviews & Feedback for Interpretable Machine Learning Applications: Part 1 by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create interpretable machine learning applications on the example of two classification regression models, decision tree and random forestc classifiers. You will also learn how to explain such prediction models by extracting the most important features and their values, which mostly impact these prediction models. In this sense, the project will boost your career as Machine Learning (ML) developer and modeler in that you will be able to get a deeper insight into the behaviour of your ML model. The project will also benefit your career as a decision maker in an executive position, or consultant, interested in deploying trusted and accountable ML applications.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Interpretable Machine Learning Applications: Part 1
By Pascal U E
•
Jul 1, 2021
I was looking for this content for very long time, I will finish all the series. Keep doing great guided projects.