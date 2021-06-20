Chevron Left
Back to Interpretable machine learning applications: Part 5

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Interpretable machine learning applications: Part 5 by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

You will be able to use the Aequitas Tool as a tool to measure and detect bias in the outcome of a machine learning prediction model. As a use case, we will be working with the dataset about recidivism, i.e., the likelihood for a former imprisoned person to commit another offence within the first two years, since release from prison. The guided project will be making use of the COMPAS dataset, which already includes predicted as well as actual outcomes. Given also that this technique is largely based on statistical descriptors for measuring bias and fairness, it is very independent from specific Machine Learning (ML) prediction models. In this sense, the project will boost your career not only as a Data Scientists or ML developer, but also as a policy and decision maker....
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Interpretable machine learning applications: Part 5

By Mohamed K

Jun 20, 2021

G​ood

By Pascal U E

Jul 3, 2021

Good content, but hard to follow the instructor and do as he does

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder