Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Javascript: The Basics by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
251 ratings
52 reviews

About the Course

In this 2h 10m long project-based course, you will learn how to create dynamic web pages using Javascript. Javascript is one of the most popular scripting languages used in front-end, back-end web applications and hybrid mobile applications. It can be used to add interactivity to static HTML pages. It also could be used at the back end of modern web applications. Moreover, it is the core of many modern frameworks used to build hybrid mobile web applications. Learning Javascript opens up a huge variety of promising career options. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

MB

Apr 17, 2021

A well organized course on intro to Javascript. Fundamentals are shown clean with no excessive forks. Teacher is clean and clear. Thanks for this! -mike

RK

May 1, 2021

this guided project was absolutely a great help for me to build up the basics of JavaScript.

By Martynas P

Oct 4, 2020

Terrible! Tool for the tasks is terrible, basically unusable due to insane latency issues. Simplest imaginable quiz has wrong answers in it. In general this "course" teaches you as much as a 5 minute googling. For anyone who wants to learn JavaScript basics, avoid this course!

By Amar K

Sep 30, 2020

Not even a project. The content nothing less than what you would get in a single JS video on youtube

By Deepa S

Aug 17, 2020

The 3rd part external layout was not easy to navigate and practice. Would not recommend this anyone.

By wafa z

Aug 19, 2020

I really loved the way of teaching, it's such a great method to learn and practice at the same time.

By SANTHOSH P

Oct 26, 2020

Basic things were beautifully covered

By Firgat G

Jan 25, 2021

The quality of sound and the environment is not good.

By Michael L

Nov 6, 2020

absolutely horrible... cannot read the fucking third party tool... fucking sucks. complete waste of time.

By Mike B

Apr 18, 2021

A well organized course on intro to Javascript. Fundamentals are shown clean with no excessive forks. Teacher is clean and clear. Thanks for this! -mike

By ravindi k

May 2, 2021

this guided project was absolutely a great help for me to build up the basics of JavaScript.

By Chintoo K

Aug 18, 2020

Very informative and useful information for the beginner. Good job by the instructor :)

By Bandna C

Nov 11, 2020

Great and succinct overview of JavaScript. Gives learners just enough to get started.

By Thilag S

Jan 5, 2021

It was a quick refresher as I had some knowledge in JavaScript already.

By Juan A G R

Mar 6, 2021

add subtitles in other languages, everything was excellent.

By Gopalakrishnan S

Dec 29, 2021

Makes to understand the basics they covered tiny details.

By hadi k

Oct 25, 2020

A sponsored introduction to the JavaScript language

By Rahul G

Jul 13, 2021

Nice process to learn the JavaScript for beginners

By The T

Sep 16, 2020

Very helpful for the beginners. Easily Articulated

By Irma V

Dec 2, 2020

Great Intro to JS, must have for beginners.

By Unarine E R

Sep 10, 2020

I learnt a lot. Coursera is the best.

By Arwin H

Aug 27, 2020

I like this course, well explained

By Mahesh B

Sep 18, 2020

its better thank you coursera

By Snehal D

Jan 24, 2022

Nice to learn basics

By MANASA S

Jun 18, 2021

Very nice course

By Shehbaz K

Mar 26, 2021

WOWOWOWWOW!

By THENAPPAN G

Aug 7, 2020

was fun

