MB
Apr 17, 2021
A well organized course on intro to Javascript. Fundamentals are shown clean with no excessive forks. Teacher is clean and clear. Thanks for this! -mike
RK
May 1, 2021
this guided project was absolutely a great help for me to build up the basics of JavaScript.
By Martynas P•
Oct 4, 2020
Terrible! Tool for the tasks is terrible, basically unusable due to insane latency issues. Simplest imaginable quiz has wrong answers in it. In general this "course" teaches you as much as a 5 minute googling. For anyone who wants to learn JavaScript basics, avoid this course!
By Amar K•
Sep 30, 2020
Not even a project. The content nothing less than what you would get in a single JS video on youtube
By Deepa S•
Aug 17, 2020
The 3rd part external layout was not easy to navigate and practice. Would not recommend this anyone.
By wafa z•
Aug 19, 2020
I really loved the way of teaching, it's such a great method to learn and practice at the same time.
By SANTHOSH P•
Oct 26, 2020
Basic things were beautifully covered
By Firgat G•
Jan 25, 2021
The quality of sound and the environment is not good.
By Michael L•
Nov 6, 2020
absolutely horrible... cannot read the fucking third party tool... fucking sucks. complete waste of time.
By Mike B•
Apr 18, 2021
By ravindi k•
May 2, 2021
By Chintoo K•
Aug 18, 2020
Very informative and useful information for the beginner. Good job by the instructor :)
By Bandna C•
Nov 11, 2020
Great and succinct overview of JavaScript. Gives learners just enough to get started.
By Thilag S•
Jan 5, 2021
It was a quick refresher as I had some knowledge in JavaScript already.
By Juan A G R•
Mar 6, 2021
add subtitles in other languages, everything was excellent.
By Gopalakrishnan S•
Dec 29, 2021
Makes to understand the basics they covered tiny details.
By hadi k•
Oct 25, 2020
A sponsored introduction to the JavaScript language
By Rahul G•
Jul 13, 2021
Nice process to learn the JavaScript for beginners
By The T•
Sep 16, 2020
Very helpful for the beginners. Easily Articulated
By Irma V•
Dec 2, 2020
Great Intro to JS, must have for beginners.
By Unarine E R•
Sep 10, 2020
I learnt a lot. Coursera is the best.
By Arwin H•
Aug 27, 2020
I like this course, well explained
By Mahesh B•
Sep 18, 2020
its better thank you coursera
By Snehal D•
Jan 24, 2022
Nice to learn basics
By MANASA S•
Jun 18, 2021
Very nice course
By Shehbaz K•
Mar 26, 2021
WOWOWOWWOW!
By THENAPPAN G•
Aug 7, 2020
was fun