About the Course
By the end of this project you will understand how data is stored in and retrieved from arrays in JavaScript. You will use the Notepad++ editor to write JavaScript code to work with arrays. In addition to creating and populating an array, you will learn multiple methods of accessing data from arrays using JavaScript code. Arrays are a great way to store multiple values of a similar type and are commonly used in programming.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Elizabeth L
Jan 20, 2021
This guided project was so clear and gave me exactly what I needed.