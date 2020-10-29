Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to JavaScript by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
69 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

In this beginning-level course you will discover where JavaScript fits into the world of web development. Through hands-on exercises, you will use the Notepad++ text editor to embed JavaScript code to an existing HTML document. As you code a simple JavaScript program to provide user interaction you will learn to recognize and apply syntax rules and coding standards associated with JavaScript. The final activity in the course has you moving your JavaScript code into an external file so that you can compare inline and external JavaScript. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

MR

Nov 8, 2020

It is really helpful for the beginner. I have enjoyed learning it.

CD

Oct 27, 2020

Awesome!!! Thanks to my instructors I managed to learn javascript

By Mark J

Oct 29, 2020

This is a great introduction to JavaScript. However, a basic understanding of HTML is recommended before starting this course. The instructions were easy to follow, and the instructor was very knowledgeable. Overall, I would recommend this course and this instructor, especially as an introduction to the subject matter, though more practice and/or classes will be needed before you may be comfortable doing this on your own.

By AJAY T

Sep 21, 2020

Nice

By Md. S R

Nov 9, 2020

By Cj S D

Oct 28, 2020

By Harryl C

Oct 14, 2020

Good for introduction and overview about Javascript.

By Mohammed J R

Oct 5, 2020

it was a great experience and a goood intro!!!

By bashir m

Feb 13, 2021

it was very okay and very understandable

By Jonaid b s

Oct 29, 2020

thanks to my instructors

By Julian H S C

Nov 1, 2020

Very well done.

By Aman u

Nov 16, 2020

Good

By Eileen B

Oct 4, 2020

Good foundational, beginner Javascript class and the teacher explains very well. Too many coding classes are just a fast-talking professor saying "type this here" without any explanation of why. This class explains the why — knowing why is the only way you'll become an independent coder. However, with both class panels open, the video is way, WAY too small to read and cropped off. Both panels kept popping open every 2 minutes or so (all on their own!) when I was trying to watch the video. Annoying and very 2005, Coursera.

By AJ

Feb 3, 2022

T​he information seemed useful, but the system would override my want to keep both screens open and would, instead, switch between the video only and the video + coding screen on its own terms. Did not complete the project for this reason.

By Giuseppe M

Jan 25, 2021

Very basic.

By Roman V

Jan 20, 2021

Basic HTML is not really required, but makes it easier. The course itself is just a tiny part of JavaScript and only teaches you 3 basic commands. I hoped to experience something more than that.

By John M

Aug 9, 2021

T​oo short, guided project too simplistic. Would greatly benefit from making the interactive elements at least embedded in the page, as opposed to as a page prompt.

