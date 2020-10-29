MR
Nov 8, 2020
It is really helpful for the beginner. I have enjoyed learning it.
CD
Oct 27, 2020
Awesome!!! Thanks to my instructors I managed to learn javascript
By Mark J•
Oct 29, 2020
This is a great introduction to JavaScript. However, a basic understanding of HTML is recommended before starting this course. The instructions were easy to follow, and the instructor was very knowledgeable. Overall, I would recommend this course and this instructor, especially as an introduction to the subject matter, though more practice and/or classes will be needed before you may be comfortable doing this on your own.
By AJAY T•
Sep 21, 2020
Nice
By Md. S R•
Nov 9, 2020
It is really helpful for the beginner. I have enjoyed learning it.
By Cj S D•
Oct 28, 2020
Awesome!!! Thanks to my instructors I managed to learn javascript
By Harryl C•
Oct 14, 2020
Good for introduction and overview about Javascript.
By Mohammed J R•
Oct 5, 2020
it was a great experience and a goood intro!!!
By bashir m•
Feb 13, 2021
it was very okay and very understandable
By Jonaid b s•
Oct 29, 2020
thanks to my instructors
By Julian H S C•
Nov 1, 2020
Very well done.
By Aman u•
Nov 16, 2020
Good
By Eileen B•
Oct 4, 2020
Good foundational, beginner Javascript class and the teacher explains very well. Too many coding classes are just a fast-talking professor saying "type this here" without any explanation of why. This class explains the why — knowing why is the only way you'll become an independent coder. However, with both class panels open, the video is way, WAY too small to read and cropped off. Both panels kept popping open every 2 minutes or so (all on their own!) when I was trying to watch the video. Annoying and very 2005, Coursera.
By AJ•
Feb 3, 2022
The information seemed useful, but the system would override my want to keep both screens open and would, instead, switch between the video only and the video + coding screen on its own terms. Did not complete the project for this reason.
By Giuseppe M•
Jan 25, 2021
Very basic.
By Roman V•
Jan 20, 2021
Basic HTML is not really required, but makes it easier. The course itself is just a tiny part of JavaScript and only teaches you 3 basic commands. I hoped to experience something more than that.
By John M•
Aug 9, 2021
Too short, guided project too simplistic. Would greatly benefit from making the interactive elements at least embedded in the page, as opposed to as a page prompt.