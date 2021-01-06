Chevron Left
About the Course

In this 2-hour project, you will learn the basics of accessible web development while building a newsletter signup page. Specifically, you will learn how assistive technology interprets our web code, how to apply semantic HTML in order to write more meaningful interfaces, methods for coupling visual styles to the accessibility properties of a component, and creating a custom accessible component from scratch using WAI-ARIA. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Mary A C

Jan 6, 2021

Thank you so much, Professor Dylan, for introducing Web Accessibility's importance and it will also help in being always on the right track in web development; for also sharing the interconnectedness of HTML, CSS, and Javascript; and ifor sharing the CodePen web-based editor.

By barbara p

Jun 29, 2021

Pleasantly surprised! A lot of great useful information is packed into this 2 hours project.

By Rajarshi D

Sep 9, 2020

Best course ever on Web Technology.

By Bijithra. S

Sep 3, 2020

Super course

By Miguel G

Jan 15, 2022

excelent

By Richard J R S

Mar 22, 2022

G​ood

By Philipp C T

Dec 23, 2021

G​ood course, but the windows based work enviroment is a bit hard to handle from a mac.

A​lso, the disclosure commonent at the end should only be hidden for users who actually have JS, not for all users!

By Александр В А

Mar 2, 2021

I needed subtitles

