By Mary A C•
Jan 6, 2021
Thank you so much, Professor Dylan, for introducing Web Accessibility's importance and it will also help in being always on the right track in web development; for also sharing the interconnectedness of HTML, CSS, and Javascript; and ifor sharing the CodePen web-based editor.
By barbara p•
Jun 29, 2021
Pleasantly surprised! A lot of great useful information is packed into this 2 hours project.
By Rajarshi D•
Sep 9, 2020
Best course ever on Web Technology.
By Bijithra. S•
Sep 3, 2020
Super course
By Miguel G•
Jan 15, 2022
excelent
By Richard J R S•
Mar 22, 2022
Good
By Philipp C T•
Dec 23, 2021
Good course, but the windows based work enviroment is a bit hard to handle from a mac.
Also, the disclosure commonent at the end should only be hidden for users who actually have JS, not for all users!
By Александр В А•
Mar 2, 2021
I needed subtitles