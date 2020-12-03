Chevron Left
Introduction to C++ Programming: Build a Calculator by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
27 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to create a simple calculator as well as an advanced one, which will be achieved by learning the basic concepts of C++ such as variables, DataTypes, if conditions, and more programming concepts. By applying these concepts you can also create programs that users can interact with. These programming concepts can also be applied using other Programming Languages such as Java and Python, not just C++. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Paul B

Dec 3, 2020

It was easy, but I expected to create a GUI in the process. This course i very much for beginners.

By Freire A P P

Dec 11, 2020

Excellent course I get fun with this type of course coursera is proposing us. You should try it. Totally recommend it.

By Luis E A D

Feb 3, 2021

Excelente curso para aprender los conceptos basicos, lo recomiendo mucho.

By Ian W W

Feb 13, 2021

The experience is just great, thank you, Kareem.

By Thato M

May 1, 2021

Thank you guys this was very helpful

By Ananya S

Jan 20, 2022

I liked it

By mahmoud k

Aug 22, 2021

thanks

By Rohit K G

Nov 26, 2020

I am Thankful Coursera and I also want to more project related to C++ ,And Any other Programing language

By Sharanjeet S

Jan 17, 2021

Kindly provide more such projects. Good content and short duration. Perfect!

By PAVAN K D

Jan 19, 2021

As an introduction to c++,I would highly recommend this project

By Lakmal G

Jan 3, 2021

Basic introduction was good. However, the time allocated on the desk top for my practice was insufficient and I did not see an indication at the outset that there was a time restriction.

By SUKHJIT

Feb 1, 2021

not much good

