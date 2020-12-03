By Paul B•
Dec 3, 2020
It was easy, but I expected to create a GUI in the process. This course i very much for beginners.
By Freire A P P•
Dec 11, 2020
Excellent course I get fun with this type of course coursera is proposing us. You should try it. Totally recommend it.
By Luis E A D•
Feb 3, 2021
Excelente curso para aprender los conceptos basicos, lo recomiendo mucho.
By Ian W W•
Feb 13, 2021
The experience is just great, thank you, Kareem.
By Thato M•
May 1, 2021
Thank you guys this was very helpful
By Ananya S•
Jan 20, 2022
I liked it
By mahmoud k•
Aug 22, 2021
thanks
By Rohit K G•
Nov 26, 2020
I am Thankful Coursera and I also want to more project related to C++ ,And Any other Programing language
By Sharanjeet S•
Jan 17, 2021
Kindly provide more such projects. Good content and short duration. Perfect!
By PAVAN K D•
Jan 19, 2021
As an introduction to c++,I would highly recommend this project
By Lakmal G•
Jan 3, 2021
Basic introduction was good. However, the time allocated on the desk top for my practice was insufficient and I did not see an indication at the outset that there was a time restriction.
By SUKHJIT•
Feb 1, 2021
not much good