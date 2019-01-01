Introduction to C++ Programming: Create a Tic-Tac-Toe Game
Learn more basic concepts of programming with the C++ programming language.
Create a 2-player Tic-Tac-Toe game that could be played on the console.
By the end of this project you will create a fully functioning Tic-Tac-Toe game on a console application in which 2 players could play against each other, this will be achieved through applying and practicing many concepts of programming which programmers use all the time through their programming careers such as advanced if statements, advanced arithmetic operations, loops, Arrays, and 2D arrays. By applying these concepts you will also be able to create different types of programs that users can interact with. These programming concepts can also be applied using other Programming Languages such as Java and Python, not just C++. Prerequisites: Familiarity with the basics as variables, data types, if-statements and basic arithmetic operations in programming for which it's recommended you take "Introduction to C++ Programming: Build a Calculator". Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Software Development
Computer Science
Computer Programming
C++
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction & If-statements
More applications on If-statements
Increment & Decrement Operations
While loops & Do-While loops
For loops & Nested loops
Arrays
2D Arrays
Create a Tic-Tac-Toe Game
