Chevron Left
Back to Introduction to CRM with HubSpot

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to CRM with HubSpot by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
444 ratings
75 reviews

About the Course

In this project, we will develop and utilize a CRM in HubSpot and learn how to utilize our CRM to better grow and manage our business. HubSpot is a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform that can improve all aspects of your business. The HubSpot CRM is a launching pad to all other customer-facing teams as it houses all customer data ranging from contact information to detailed communication logs. HubSpot allows you to incorporate your sales, marketing, and customer service processes into one, all-inclusive platform with their CRM as the foundation. With its user friendly features, HubSpot allows you to easily manage and grow your customers as well as improve your business relationship with existing customers. Best of all, HubSpot’s CRM is completely free! With “Grow Better” as their mantra, HubSpot has mastered the CRM game. Also, as a platform, HubSpot is able to easily sync and work with other platforms which allows you to incorporate every aspect of your business to better streamline and manage your company. HubSpot is an invaluable tool that is sure to improve your company’s growth, productivity, and brand! Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

MD

Oct 17, 2020

I wish that this guided project would be longer and more detailed but this project really helped me a lot in learning the basics of hubspot. This is a good start for me

JB

Oct 17, 2020

The course gave me an initial understanding of how Hubspot works and gain confidence in using it on my small business as well as in my VIrtual Assistance venture.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 76 Reviews for Introduction to CRM with HubSpot

By Patricia S

Jun 26, 2020

esta bien explicado

estaria mejor si sacaran una propuesta en español tambien

me falta saber como importar datos al crm de un excell o de los contactos de google, por ejemplo

By Trịnh T T N

Sep 25, 2021

CRM with HubSpot is helpful

By Khandaker M A

Jul 20, 2020

The way Ms. Abby explained the topic was really admirable. Definitely, it's a good course for those who want to enrich their software related skills on different topics (in this case, it's HR). I would also like to do more courses from this topic & further more courses from this instructor. It's a pleasure for me to do this course. Thank you!

By Benjamin M

Nov 20, 2020

Great explanation and very precise to the point. This course enables an individual to understand the basic functionality of the Hubspot CRM tool and gives good insights on how to use the tool as per the requirements of the Organization.

By Mario R A D

Oct 18, 2020

I wish that this guided project would be longer and more detailed but this project really helped me a lot in learning the basics of hubspot. This is a good start for me

By Jimbo B

Oct 18, 2020

The course gave me an initial understanding of how Hubspot works and gain confidence in using it on my small business as well as in my VIrtual Assistance venture.

By Barsha A

Sep 26, 2021

The content was somewhat less but I learned a lot today. CRM was totally a new topic for me, learning from basics was important & I got it in the session

By Tania E

Apr 11, 2022

I​ am still on a learnig process, this is definitely a good start, with no investment required that is a plus. Thank you all

By AISSATOU B

Sep 14, 2021

this course was really nice I appreciated it and I hope to have an opportunity to win an other challenge in an other domain

By Shirley F

Nov 18, 2020

Thank you for this introduction to CRM, specifically with HubSpot. A great starting place for those interested.

By Issa K

Apr 17, 2021

I loved this course, the time worked perfect for me and the sections of the HubSopt are well explain.

By Saket M

Nov 2, 2020

Great videos on the introductive sessions for efficient customer relationship management.

By Lowie J N R

Nov 5, 2020

the instructions was delivered and explained very well and I was able to follow easily.

By Abhijit S

Sep 14, 2021

Abby is a great Instructor and the course is simple yet very helpful. thank you Abby.

By Adeola A

Sep 21, 2021

The course was well thought and it has helped me develop my customer service skills.

By Alejandra M

Jan 28, 2021

Simple, nice and easy way to familiarize with HubSpot platform :)

By YANINA A M M

Jul 18, 2021

fue un buen cursos para dar los primeros pasoos en hubspot

By Omodiagbe M E

Dec 14, 2021

I can work my way around hubspot all thanks to Coursera

By Víctor H B R

Mar 1, 2021

Great and short experience. First touch of a CRM tool

By Mariana Z

Sep 1, 2021

It was very helpful and straight to the point

By Joel S

Jun 27, 2021

Very informative and easy to follow along.

By Muhammad Z K

Jan 18, 2022

It made my concepts clear regarding CRM.

By Iresha J

Feb 22, 2021

Very nice explanation and interesting

By Christina J B

Dec 1, 2020

It was great learning about Hub spot.

By Praveen K

Sep 15, 2021

It was a great learning experience

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder