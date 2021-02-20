AD
Sep 16, 2020
just good ,enough material to read and watch for beginners .
Aug 2, 2021
Fluent and well comprehensive course for beginners.
By Mark J H•
Feb 20, 2021
Very poor, could have been a course about cut and paste!
By Luis J O M•
Aug 18, 2020
Muy buen curso para aprender Los conceptos fundamentales de Java
By Aarzoo D•
Sep 17, 2020
By infern_o•
Aug 3, 2021
Fluent and well comprehensive course for beginners.
By Smit K•
Oct 3, 2020
Nice Project with learning conceptual
By ROBISHANKAR D•
Sep 5, 2020
very good and interesting
By Saung T H•
Sep 1, 2020
very good course.
By Bipul K I•
Sep 19, 2020
Very informative
By Mahmoud A M A•
Sep 11, 2020
very good
By mayowa d•
Sep 25, 2020
Love it
By Utkarsh D•
Nov 14, 2020
A Good Introduction course for beginners in java
By Yash J•
Nov 11, 2021
This course is really good for beginners.
By Mark G•
Nov 9, 2020
simple introduction or for me a refresher
By MOHAMMED J A S•
Sep 13, 2020
Great
By Sharanjeet S•
Feb 8, 2021
Need Improvement.
By Deleted A•
Nov 27, 2020
Thought i would learn some fundamental concepts, as I am having a very hard time in programming. But, there is nothing to study, no syllabus, and I can not delete it, so ......
By Vartika P•
Sep 21, 2021
certificate not created