Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Java Programming: Java Fundamental Concepts by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
112 ratings
16 reviews

About the Course

In this 1h 40 minutes long project-based course, you will learn how to navigate and use the NetBeans IDE to create Java projects, packages and programs, declare and use Java Datatypes & Identifiers, work with Java Operators, work with Java Decision Making Constructs, work with Java repetition/Looping Constructs, declare and use Java Arrays, as well as work with the Java Exception Handling mechanism. Once you've successfully completed this project, you should comfortably start learning how to work with mobile application development using Java or delve into advanced Java courses. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

AD

Sep 16, 2020

just good ,enough material to read and watch for beginners .

UA

Aug 2, 2021

Fluent and well comprehensive course for beginners.

By Mark J H

Feb 20, 2021

Very poor, could have been a course about cut and paste!

By Luis J O M

Aug 18, 2020

Muy buen curso para aprender Los conceptos fundamentales de Java

By Aarzoo D

Sep 17, 2020

By infern_o

Aug 3, 2021

By Smit K

Oct 3, 2020

Nice Project with learning conceptual

By ROBISHANKAR D

Sep 5, 2020

very good and interesting

By Saung T H

Sep 1, 2020

very good course.

By Bipul K I

Sep 19, 2020

Very informative

By Mahmoud A M A

Sep 11, 2020

very good

By mayowa d

Sep 25, 2020

Love it

By Utkarsh D

Nov 14, 2020

A Good Introduction course for beginners in java

By Yash J

Nov 11, 2021

This course is really good for beginners.

By Mark G

Nov 9, 2020

simple introduction or for me a refresher

By MOHAMMED J A S

Sep 13, 2020

Great

By Sharanjeet S

Feb 8, 2021

Need Improvement.

By Deleted A

Nov 27, 2020

Thought i would learn some fundamental concepts, as I am having a very hard time in programming. But, there is nothing to study, no syllabus, and I can not delete it, so ......

By Vartika P

Sep 21, 2021

certificate not created

