Learner Reviews & Feedback for Java for Beginners: Loops & Arrays by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This Guided Project Java for Beginners: Loops & Arrays is for beginner level java learners. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use for-loops, while loops, and arrays in a Java application, and create a Java application that uses nested loops and arrays. To achieve this, we will work through a series of guided tasks using Microsoft Visual Studio Code. This project is unique because you will build upon your basic knowledge of Java in an interactive environment and get ready for more advanced Java concepts. In order to be successful in this project, you will need to be already familiar with these basic java programming: variables, expressions, operators....