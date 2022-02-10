Chevron Left
Back to Java Built in Data Structures

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Java Built in Data Structures by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
16 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

In this project you will read weather data from a file and populate a Java ArrayList with the file data. The data is then uniquified in a Set data structure and stored in a HashMap for accessing data by year. Java's collections framework contains data structures that are built for efficiency. They are used to store and retrieve data in various formats. A list such as an ArrayList can be used in place of an array to contain data where the size cannot be determined ahead of time. A LinkeList is like an ArrayList, except elements can be more quickly added and deleted from it, since no shifting needs to occur. A Hashmap is used to quickly look up a value based on a key rather than a numerical index, for example, to look up a phone number based on a key containing a person's name. A Set may be used to remove duplicates from a list, simply by assigning the data to it. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Java Built in Data Structures

By HIMANSHU K G

Feb 10, 2022

T​his course is great if you are beginning to learn data structures in java.

By VIJAY K

May 27, 2022

Voice is not clear, missing basic explanations before change.

By HITESH U

Mar 31, 2021

Little intimidating to use at first but nice course.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder