In Object-Oriented Programming in a language such as Java, Classes and Objects are often used interchangeably but there is a distinction between the two. A class is a blueprint for objects. In this project you will create an application that defines a Car class and create one to many Car objects. A Car class contains the common attributes all cars have; color, make and model. When a Car Object is made from the Car class, it is then assigned a specific color, such as a red Nissan Sentra or a blue Toyota Camry. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Jocelyn B

Sep 8, 2021

Discussions in creating programs in OOP was detailed. It is very easy for us to understand the logic of the program

By JASPHER S S

Sep 23, 2020

Its very useful for me

By Likho

Jul 13, 2021

It was useful

By E01200679-UDHAYAKUMAR B B

Sep 29, 2020

nice course

By Nagpal V

Oct 1, 2020

very good

By KRISHNA G

Sep 23, 2020

It's good

By DEVA D P

Oct 1, 2020

Good

By E01202766-CHINNADURAI N B

Sep 25, 2020

Nice

By Lori K

Dec 13, 2020

Good for beginners who are just starting to work on creating classes in Java, but who already know about classes and objects in another programming language.

By Tholwana L

Jul 14, 2021

Too short, but just right.

By MD. M A I

Jan 16, 2021

Interesting

