By Jocelyn B•
Sep 8, 2021
Discussions in creating programs in OOP was detailed. It is very easy for us to understand the logic of the program
By JASPHER S S•
Sep 23, 2020
Its very useful for me
By Likho•
Jul 13, 2021
It was useful
By E01200679-UDHAYAKUMAR B B•
Sep 29, 2020
nice course
By Nagpal V•
Oct 1, 2020
very good
By KRISHNA G•
Sep 23, 2020
It's good
By DEVA D P•
Oct 1, 2020
Good
By E01202766-CHINNADURAI N B•
Sep 25, 2020
Nice
By Lori K•
Dec 13, 2020
Good for beginners who are just starting to work on creating classes in Java, but who already know about classes and objects in another programming language.
By Tholwana L•
Jul 14, 2021
Too short, but just right.
By MD. M A I•
Jan 16, 2021
Interesting