Introduction To Java Database Connectivity - JDBC by Coursera Project Network

4.3
stars
51 ratings
4 reviews

About the Course

In this 1.5 hours long project-based course, you will (learn JDBC core components , Create java apps with back-end database). JDBC plays a major role in today's software development industries hence we will learn core components of JDBC and will connect java apps into a back-end database (MySQL) to store and retrieve our information permanently. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Tina M

Jan 20, 2022

Great, concise information.

By Gunji J s s

Oct 28, 2021

very good

By Doondy s k C

Nov 5, 2021

Good

By Kaustubh M

Nov 2, 2021

AWESOME

