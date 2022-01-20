Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction To Java Database Connectivity - JDBC by Coursera Project Network
4.3
stars
51 ratings
•
4 reviews
About the Course
In this 1.5 hours long project-based course, you will (learn JDBC core components , Create java apps with back-end database).
JDBC plays a major role in today's software development industries hence we will learn core components of JDBC and will connect java apps into a back-end database (MySQL) to store and retrieve our information permanently.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Introduction To Java Database Connectivity - JDBC