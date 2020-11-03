Chevron Left
Back to Create a Supermarket app using Java OOP

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Supermarket app using Java OOP by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
29 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use object-oriented programming concepts, design and implement a class based on the project needs and how to run and test the app that you implemented Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Create a Supermarket app using Java OOP

By Brian S

Nov 3, 2020

The short project was thrilling. The instructor made the making of the supermarket app seem very easy. Thanks Coursera.

By Raad K

May 25, 2021

Thank you so much, brief, clear and directly to heart of the information

By Vivek P

Aug 22, 2021

Good way of explanation.

By Divya B T

Jul 16, 2021

Excellent

By MISHELL D C Y M

Nov 7, 2020

Explains the basis of OPP but not too deep as i expect.

By VIKASH K

Mar 10, 2022

very good course

