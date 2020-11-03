BS
Nov 2, 2020
The short project was thrilling. The instructor made the making of the supermarket app seem very easy. Thanks Coursera.
RK
May 24, 2021
Thank you so much, brief, clear and directly to heart of the information
By Vivek P•
Aug 22, 2021
Good way of explanation.
By Divya B T•
Jul 16, 2021
Excellent
By MISHELL D C Y M•
Nov 7, 2020
Explains the basis of OPP but not too deep as i expect.
By VIKASH K•
Mar 10, 2022
very good course