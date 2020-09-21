Chevron Left
Back to Java Primitive Types to Calculate Expenses

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Java Primitive Types to Calculate Expenses by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this project you will create an application that calculates a monthly expense estimation using a calculated monthly house payment and grocery bills using Java. Java is an Object-Oriented language that contains many Classes but also contains what are called Primitive Data Types. These primitive data types are used to store numbers and characters in Java and have all the Arithmetic operations needed to perform various calculations. To get started with Java, it is important to know how to use these built in data types as they are found throughout the language. The primitive data types take up much less space than objects do and can make a program much more efficient when used properly. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Java Primitive Types to Calculate Expenses

By AJAY T

Sep 21, 2020

Nice

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder