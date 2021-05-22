Chevron Left
In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn JavaScript essential functions and you will learn how to make a website interactive by using JavaScript. You will learn JavaScript built-in functions, user-defined functions, dialog boxes, and many more techniques required to make your web application alive. By the end of this project, you will be able to implement JavaScript in your web projects and make your website interactive....
By Nikolai H

May 22, 2021

Some good practical skills here. Intended for people with some JS experience who feel comfortable attempting assignments without all the needed functions being explained first. Only has auto-generated subtitles which were useless with the teacher's strong accent, so if you lean on subtitles for comprehension I'd stay away. I learned a few things, but even with an overview of JS from a previous course I was out of my depth, and didn't even know where to start when given the practice assignments.

