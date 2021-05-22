By Nikolai H•
Some good practical skills here. Intended for people with some JS experience who feel comfortable attempting assignments without all the needed functions being explained first. Only has auto-generated subtitles which were useless with the teacher's strong accent, so if you lean on subtitles for comprehension I'd stay away. I learned a few things, but even with an overview of JS from a previous course I was out of my depth, and didn't even know where to start when given the practice assignments.