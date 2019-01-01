Learner Reviews & Feedback for Kubernetes in AWS: Create Cluster in EKS in your own VPC by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Kubernetes in AWS: Create Cluster in EKS in your own VPC
IMPORTANT: You must have or create an AWS account to work along to this course.
By the end of this course, you will know the steps necessary to set up your own EKS clusters in AWS. You will configure the AWS CLI and connect your local kubectl to the cluster so you can perform direct operations to the cluster....