Learner Reviews & Feedback for Lambda Expressions with Java by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this guided project, you will be able to identify and use lambda expressions in different ways using Java and Eclipse. Java is one of the most in demand programming languages, and using lambda expressions you will be able to use functions in a more efficient way. In this guided project, you will identify the Lambda Expression’s syntax, and you will walk through examples using lambda with Java collections, streams and threads. You will also be able to identify and apply functional interfaces and the most commonly used ones. This is for intermediate programmers interested in improving their technical skills and learning something new it will put you on the right track to solidifying your career as a java developer...