By Donna G•
May 13, 2022
This guided coding project helped concrete what I've been learning in other courses. I'm really glad I took it. I think it helped boost my confidence in what I've been learning. The instructor and the material was easy to understand and informative.
By ramazan y•
Nov 9, 2021
a good start for new learners
By Richard A•
May 12, 2022
For a recent course, it includes some obsolete code:
read_csv('file', squeeze = True)
Squeeze is not supported in Pandas read_csv and must be called as
pd.read_csv('file').squeeze("columns")
Sorting has changed also:
series.sort_values(inplace=True)
is not suppoorted and needs to be done by making a copy:
series = series.sort_values()
The virtual environment is horrible - the screens are too small on a laptop, contantly timing out (I have a fast fibre connection) and the video pauses for no reason.
I downloaded the notebook to work on it in my own editor, but every time you click out of the course window, the video pauses. Very frustrating to work with.
The course could be condensed into no more than half an hour - there's a lot of time spent talking about what's going to be talked about instead of just talking about the subject in hand and then going over some basic points over and over.