About the Course

In this structured series of hands-on guided projects, we will master the fundamentals of data analysis and manipulation with Pandas and Python. Pandas is a super powerful, fast, flexible and easy to use open-source data analysis and manipulation tool. This guided project is the first of a series of multiple guided projects (learning path) that is designed for anyone who wants to master data analysis with pandas. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Mastering Data Analysis with Pandas

By Donna G

May 13, 2022

This guided coding project helped concrete what I've been learning in other courses. I'm really glad I took it. I think it helped boost my confidence in what I've been learning. The instructor and the material was easy to understand and informative.

By ramazan y

Nov 9, 2021

a good start for new learners

By Richard A

May 12, 2022

For a recent course, it includes some obsolete code:

read_csv('file', squeeze = True)

Squeeze is not supported in Pandas read_csv and must be called as

pd.read_csv('file').squeeze("columns")

Sorting has changed also:

series.sort_values(inplace=True)

is not suppoorted and needs to be done by making a copy:

series = series.sort_values()

The virtual environment is horrible - the screens are too small on a laptop, contantly timing out (I have a fast fibre connection) and the video pauses for no reason.

I downloaded the notebook to work on it in my own editor, but every time you click out of the course window, the video pauses. Very frustrating to work with.

The course could be condensed into no more than half an hour - there's a lot of time spent talking about what's going to be talked about instead of just talking about the subject in hand and then going over some basic points over and over.

