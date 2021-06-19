Learner Reviews & Feedback for Linux: Processes & System Resource Management for DevOps by Coursera Project Network
5.0
stars
11 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course on Linux: Intro to process and system resource management for DevOps, you will be working entirely on the command line and using powerful Linux commands such as ps -ef, top, and pstree to learn how process and system resources work and are managed in Linux. You will be starting, stopping, searching and viewing running processes and seeing how they are all linked together in the process hierarchy. You will no longer be mystified by what these commands and options are doing, and you will be able to effectively start administering server processes.
This course is designed for any person working or who intends to work with Linux, from Linux system administrators to developers and DevOps practitioners. Or even if you are a student who is curious to get comfortable with Linux this course is for you also.
This is an intermediate level course and is designed for an individual who has a beginner's knowledge of the Linux/Unix command line and Unix crud practices in computer science.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
