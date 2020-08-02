AS
Aug 29, 2020
Very helpful for learning logistic regression without using any libraries. Before taking this project one should have a clear understanding of Logistic Regression, then it will be very helpful
CB
May 23, 2020
Its a good course. Instructor is good. Lot of concepts cleared and enough practice has done.
By Sambhaw S•
Aug 2, 2020
Excellent course but requires prior theoretical knowledge of logistic regression and linear regression. I have a suggestion for the instructor. If possible, can you attach conceptual videos that are already available on Coursera like liner regression lecture by Andrew Ng or any other lecture, then it will be beneficial for students. Overall a good project for starters like me.
Thank you
By Arnab S•
Aug 30, 2020
By CHINMAY B•
May 24, 2020
By MV•
Nov 8, 2021
Well explained all the basic components of gradient descent. Exactly as advertised.
By Juan M B•
Jun 7, 2020
Great tool to practice what i learned in Andrew Yng's ML course about Log. Reg.
By Ramya G R•
Jun 9, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. Thank you for your valuable teaching.
By Punam P•
Apr 4, 2020
Thank You... Very nice and valuable knowledge provided.
By Thulasi R I 2 B 0•
Sep 26, 2020
Able to follow project. Thanks for guiding
By Mari M•
May 14, 2020
Clear explanation and good content. Thanks
By Pulkit S•
Jun 18, 2020
good project got to learn a lot of things
By Shruti S•
Jul 21, 2020
Great course ! very informative
Thanks :)
By Krishna M T•
Aug 12, 2020
It is one of the best guided project.
By Melissa d C S•
Jun 21, 2020
Please, keep doing good job
By Pulkit D•
Oct 16, 2020
good course a lot to learn
By Erick M A•
Jul 20, 2020
Excelente aprovechamiento
By Pritam B•
May 14, 2020
it was an nice experience
By Shreyas R•
Apr 25, 2020
Amazing. Must do this
By Diego R G•
May 21, 2020
Great project!
By jagadeeswari N•
May 28, 2020
nice overview
By Anisetti S K•
Apr 23, 2020
well balanced
By Ayesha N•
Jun 16, 2020
its was good
By Dinh-Duy L•
Jul 13, 2020
Really good
By Nandivada P E•
Jun 15, 2020
Nice course
By Dipak S s•
Apr 24, 2020
fine courxe
By Saikat K 1•
Sep 8, 2020
Amazing