Learner Reviews & Feedback for Build a Machine Learning Web App with Streamlit and Python by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
356 ratings
59 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to this hands-on project on building your first machine learning web app with the Streamlit library in Python. By the end of this project, you are going to be comfortable with using Python and Streamlit to build beautiful and interactive ML web apps with zero web development experience! We are going to load, explore, visualize and interact with data, and generate dashboards in less than 100 lines of Python code! Our web application will allows users to choose what classification algorithm they want to use and let them interactively set hyper-parameter values, all without them knowing to code! Prior experience with writing simple Python scripts and using pandas for data manipulation is recommended. It is required that you have an understanding of Logistic Regression, Support Vector Machines, and Random Forest Classifiers and how to use them in scikit-learn. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

DS

May 20, 2020

The Course was Really Nice.\n\nThe Reading Material was Good Enough to Understand.\n\nAll the Videos Explained the Concepts Nicely.\n\nI Really Appreciate This Course.

RB

Jun 13, 2020

Excellent project.Top class stuff from the instructor to make the learning fun and explain a beautiful piece of technology in a simple and efficient way.

By Sachin D A

May 17, 2020

good

By John W

Jun 3, 2020

An excellent introduction to using Streamlit. The fact that it uses machine learning as a context for Streamlit is very helpful. As the course notes, this is not an introduction to machine learning. It really does help if you have knowledge of this area ahead of time. Seeing only part of the instructor's screen can be problematic when you are trying to enter your own code. Also, the download function from the folder does not seem to work. More information on this part of the tool would be helpful. I also found the tool lost audio at times and I had to stop and restart the course to get the audio back. Still, an overall great experience and course.

By Md. S I S

May 19, 2020

very good..learned a new area of visulization. recommended

By RUDRA P D

Jun 15, 2020

Highly recommended for those who wants to learn machine learning model deployment as a web app. The concepts raised in the project are easily understandable (credits goes to the instructor) and anyone who has a understanding of pandas and scikit-learn library in Python can easily opt this project.

By Bancroftway S

Mar 25, 2021

The instructor is great, and conveys important, relevant information in succinct manner. I feel confident in using Streamlit after going through this Guided Project. I hope more such Guided Projects are forthcoming.

By M V

Sep 24, 2020

Awesome power packed course. The fact that the instructor repeated the process of model building 3 times made my concepts and syntax concrete. Highly recommended course for Machine Beginners and Experts alike.

By Pranshu A

Aug 17, 2020

Very good guided course. I learned how to create a Web App without much coding for my ML projects. Thanks for explaining everything in so easy way.

By Syed F H

Jun 3, 2020

A great introductory guided project that fueled my enthusiasm for data science and machine learning with knowledge and practical skills.

By Shoaib b

Oct 18, 2020

this was an awesome journey with this course. I practiced well and generated new ideas to implement some business ideas. Thanks

By Jônatas L d A

Jul 16, 2020

Great Course from Snehan Kekre.

Highly recommended to machine learning professionals and students.

Thank you very much!

By MOHD Z O

Nov 4, 2021

​Excellent course for those who have machine learning knowledge and want to deploy ML model as the web app.

By Kolawole E O

Oct 11, 2020

Sk / learning , pandas introduction being introduced with python web application for building a machine.

By Avirup C

May 22, 2020

Builds a very strong foundation in order to use Streamlit package for building Machine Learning Web Apps

By Alina I H

Nov 11, 2020

Great instructor and very insightful, fun project - 10/10 would recommend!

By Arka S

May 28, 2020

Great short and concise. Engaging, and the instructor is very good.

By johnson

Jun 2, 2020

Great course. Wish there was a lesson on cloud server deployment.

By mark o

Sep 22, 2020

An amazing guided project, very well-taught and very useful.

By david a p l

Nov 12, 2020

Genial el curso, me encanto, totalmente espectacular

By Vinay K D

Jun 6, 2020

Precise, accurate just what I needed! Great course.

By Hoai-Nam N

Jun 11, 2020

Very good, clear and concise explanations!

By Vikesh K

May 16, 2021

Good intro to streamlit and how it works.

By Dhananjai S

Jun 18, 2020

Thanks. The project was very helpful.

By Yekeen A

Sep 28, 2020

Good course with enough material

