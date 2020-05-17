DS
May 20, 2020
The Course was Really Nice.\n\nThe Reading Material was Good Enough to Understand.\n\nAll the Videos Explained the Concepts Nicely.\n\nI Really Appreciate This Course.
RB
Jun 13, 2020
Excellent project.Top class stuff from the instructor to make the learning fun and explain a beautiful piece of technology in a simple and efficient way.
By Sachin D A•
May 17, 2020
good
By John W•
Jun 3, 2020
An excellent introduction to using Streamlit. The fact that it uses machine learning as a context for Streamlit is very helpful. As the course notes, this is not an introduction to machine learning. It really does help if you have knowledge of this area ahead of time. Seeing only part of the instructor's screen can be problematic when you are trying to enter your own code. Also, the download function from the folder does not seem to work. More information on this part of the tool would be helpful. I also found the tool lost audio at times and I had to stop and restart the course to get the audio back. Still, an overall great experience and course.
By Md. S I S•
May 19, 2020
very good..learned a new area of visulization. recommended
By RUDRA P D•
Jun 15, 2020
Highly recommended for those who wants to learn machine learning model deployment as a web app. The concepts raised in the project are easily understandable (credits goes to the instructor) and anyone who has a understanding of pandas and scikit-learn library in Python can easily opt this project.
By Bancroftway S•
Mar 25, 2021
The instructor is great, and conveys important, relevant information in succinct manner. I feel confident in using Streamlit after going through this Guided Project. I hope more such Guided Projects are forthcoming.
By M V•
Sep 24, 2020
Awesome power packed course. The fact that the instructor repeated the process of model building 3 times made my concepts and syntax concrete. Highly recommended course for Machine Beginners and Experts alike.
By DIKSHANT S•
May 20, 2020
By Ravi P B•
Jun 14, 2020
By Pranshu A•
Aug 17, 2020
Very good guided course. I learned how to create a Web App without much coding for my ML projects. Thanks for explaining everything in so easy way.
By Syed F H•
Jun 3, 2020
A great introductory guided project that fueled my enthusiasm for data science and machine learning with knowledge and practical skills.
By Shoaib b•
Oct 18, 2020
this was an awesome journey with this course. I practiced well and generated new ideas to implement some business ideas. Thanks
By Jônatas L d A•
Jul 16, 2020
Great Course from Snehan Kekre.
Highly recommended to machine learning professionals and students.
Thank you very much!
By MOHD Z O•
Nov 4, 2021
Excellent course for those who have machine learning knowledge and want to deploy ML model as the web app.
By Kolawole E O•
Oct 11, 2020
Sk / learning , pandas introduction being introduced with python web application for building a machine.
By Avirup C•
May 22, 2020
Builds a very strong foundation in order to use Streamlit package for building Machine Learning Web Apps
By Alina I H•
Nov 11, 2020
Great instructor and very insightful, fun project - 10/10 would recommend!
By Arka S•
May 28, 2020
Great short and concise. Engaging, and the instructor is very good.
By johnson•
Jun 2, 2020
Great course. Wish there was a lesson on cloud server deployment.
By mark o•
Sep 22, 2020
An amazing guided project, very well-taught and very useful.
By david a p l•
Nov 12, 2020
Genial el curso, me encanto, totalmente espectacular
By Vinay K D•
Jun 6, 2020
Precise, accurate just what I needed! Great course.
By Hoai-Nam N•
Jun 11, 2020
Very good, clear and concise explanations!
By Vikesh K•
May 16, 2021
Good intro to streamlit and how it works.
By Dhananjai S•
Jun 18, 2020
Thanks. The project was very helpful.
By Yekeen A•
Sep 28, 2020
Good course with enough material