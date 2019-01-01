Learner Reviews & Feedback for Manage Agile Workflows with Product Roadmaps in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create an analysis-driven product roadmap that will allow you to manage agile workflows when multiple teams across an organization support different goals and milestones of a project.
To do this, you will gain hands-on experience applying agile thinking to align business goals and team responsibilities within a product roadmap in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....